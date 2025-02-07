Amine Harit Injury: Back in team training

Harit (calf) has been training with the team this week and is likely to be available for Sunday's game against Angers, as reported by Karim Attab of Maritima Medias.

Harit has not played since late October due to a calf injury but has been training with the team this week and is close to returning. There were speculations suggesting that he might not play much more for OM, as the club's directors wanted him to accept a transfer during the last two windows. His playing time for upcoming games remains uncertain, especially with the arrival of Amine Gouiri, a creative forward, a role that had been lacking in the Marseille squad and that only Harit could deliver.