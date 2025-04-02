Amine Harit Injury: Back in team training Tuesday

Harit (calf) has resumed team training on Tuesday, according to La Minute OM.

Harit has been struggling with injuries and fitness this season but was back in team training on Tuesday. The Moroccan was reportedly not in the coach's plans since the beginning of the season, which might have impacted his multiple unsuccessful returns from injury. That said, Marseille has been struggling in recent weeks in the creative and decisive areas of the pitch, and he could play a role in helping the team find solutions if coach Roberto De Zerbi has him back in his future plans.