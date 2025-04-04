Amine Harit Injury: Could be available Sunday
Harit (calf) has been training with the team since Tuesday and could be in contention for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, according to Karim Attab from Maritima Medias.
Harit could potentially make the squad for Sunday's game after training normally with the team since Tuesday. This would be good news for the Phoceens as he has been a creative threat and could help the team in the final stretch of the season.
