Amine Harit News: Unused sub Saturday

Harit (calf) was unexpectedly back on the bench in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Auxerre, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury and that the coach now considers him fit enough to be included in the squad.

Harit has not featured for Marseille since late October due to a calf injury. He required time to reintegrate into the squad, as several changes have occurred since his last appearance. Reports indicate that he could leave the club in the summer, leaving his future with the team uncertain.