Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amine Harit headshot

Amine Harit News: Unused sub Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Harit (calf) was unexpectedly back on the bench in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Auxerre, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury and that the coach now considers him fit enough to be included in the squad.

Harit has not featured for Marseille since late October due to a calf injury. He required time to reintegrate into the squad, as several changes have occurred since his last appearance. Reports indicate that he could leave the club in the summer, leaving his future with the team uncertain.

Amine Harit
Marseille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now