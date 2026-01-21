Sbai isn't training with the senior squad on Wednesday, as he was spotted working with the reserve squad alongside teammate Himad Abdelli after arriving late in training. Sbai has been an undisputed starter for Angers this season and scored his first Ligue 1 goal against Marseille in the last game, which creates some concern after seeing him with the reserve. It remains unclear for the time being whether Sbai will be punished like Lilian Rao-Lisoa the previous week. If he had to miss the game against Paris FC on Sunday, Sidiki Cherif and Prosper Peter will likely pair in the frontline for the Angevins.