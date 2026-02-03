Sbai regained his creative role in Sunday's narrow win against the Grenats, creating three chances after failing to register any over his previous three appearances for the Angevins. The forward did not record a goal contribution this time, but his constant activity and aggressive runs in the frontline stretched the Metz defense and reinforced his status as one of SCO's primary attacking threats. Despite reports suggesting a possible move during the transfer window, Sbai stayed put and made his tenth straight Ligue 1 start under coach Alexandre Dujeux.