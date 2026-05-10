Amine Sbai News: Eligible after ban
Sbai has served his one-game suspension and could feature again going forward.
Sbai should bounce back to a starting role after Louis Mouton (undisclosed) was used alongside Prosper Peter in attack during the suspension match. The winger has worked mainly on the left flank this season, taking at least one shot in each of his last eight league appearances, but scoring just once over that period.
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