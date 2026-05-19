Amine Sbai News: Scores equalizer in season finale

Sbai scored a goal off two shots (one on target), created three chances and suffered two fouls during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Brest.

Sbai returned to the team after serving a one-match ban and was decisive for Angers to avoid the defeat. The forward had already found the back of the net with an amazing individual play during the first half, but the goal was disallowed due to an offside. So he just did it again at the hour mark, drawing things level at 1-1 with a spectacular long-range finish. This was just the third goal over 25 appearances for Sbai in his first Ligue 1 campaign, but this performance showed how productive he can be when playing at his best.