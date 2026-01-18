Sbai pulled one back right before the break, giving Angers a brief boost heading into halftime after conceding four times in the first half against Marseille. The goal mattered only cosmetically, but it at least rewarded Angers' rare moments in Marseille's box and was also the first goal of the forward in the French top flight. Sbai contributed to season highs with nine crosses and five corners and was Angers' main attacking threat on the rare occasions they advanced during the game. His forward runs following low recoveries consistently destabilized Marseille, but his teammates were unable to capitalize when receiving his passes on the counterattack.