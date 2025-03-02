Amir Daley Injury: Breaks clavicle

Daley suffered a broken clavicle during the Concacaf Champions Cup match against FC Motagua and is expected to miss the next 6-8 weeks, reports Laurel Pfahler of the Queens City Press.

This is unfortunate news for Daley, whose MLS debut will have to wait following his broken clavicle midweek. He was set to be a part time member of the senior side for Cincy, recording five goals in 27 appearances with FC Cincinnati II in 2024.