Amir Daley Injury: Injured Wednesday in debut
Daley started his first game with the first team after signing a short-term contract with FC Cincinnati ahead of the CONCACAF match against FC Motagua. He suffered a shoulder injury that forced him off in the 53rd minute, according to Carter Chapley.
Daley made his first-team debut after signing a short-term contract with his former club ahead of Wednesday's CONCACAF match. He played nearly an hour before sustaining a shoulder injury. His condition will be evaluated in the coming days to determine the severity and if he could feature in the squad against Philadelphia on Saturday.
