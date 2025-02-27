Amir Daley Injury: Injured Wednesday in debut

Daley started his first game with the first team after signing a short-term contract with FC Cincinnati ahead of the CONCACAF match against FC Motagua. He suffered a shoulder injury that forced him off in the 53rd minute, according to Carter Chapley.

