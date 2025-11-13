Murillo is dealing with a minor injury that kept him out against Guatemala on Thursday, but it appears to be a small issue since the medical staff are trying to make him fit for the clash against Salvador on Tuesday. Murillo has been an undisputed figure for Panama, one of the reasons why their qualification campaign for the World Cup has been brilliant so far. The defender also saw increased playing time for Marseille recently due to injuries in the backline and will hope to stay fit as OM will need him for the upcoming fixtures.