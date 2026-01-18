Murillo delivered the low cross that Amine Gouiri converted in the 19th minute to open the scoring. His well timed forward movement from the right side gave Marseille an extra runner and helped unbalance Angers' defensive shape early. That first goal forced Angers to open up, and Marseille exploited the space relentlessly for the rest of the half. Murillo tied his season high of four tackles while operating in a more central role than usual after entering Marseille's back three during the absence of Benjamin Pavard (undisclosed). That said, the entire Marseille team operated in hybrid roles in possession, which allowed Murillo to make a run into the opponent's box and deliver the cross that secured his first assist of the season in Ligue 1.