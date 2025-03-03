Fantasy Soccer
Amir Richardson News: Serves disqualification

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Richardson completed a one-game ban in Friday's 1-0 win over Lecce.

Richardson will return versus Napoli and will reprise being a rotational piece in the midfield, competing primarily with Cher Ndour, Nicolo Fagioli and Rolando Mandragora. He has started twice in his last six showings, notching one shot on target, five tackles (three won), two interceptions and 13 clearances.

