Amir Richardson News: Suspended for Lecce match
Richardson drew one foul, had one clearance and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Verona.
Richardson didn't produce in his cameo and will have to sit the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. He's usually the fourth or fifth option in the midfield behind Yacine Adli (ankle), Danilo Cataldi, Rolando Mandragora and Nicolo Fagioli. Cher Ndour is also an option.
