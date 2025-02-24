Amir Richardson News: Suspended for Lecce match

Richardson drew one foul, had one clearance and picked up his fifth yellow card in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Verona.

Richardson didn't produce in his cameo and will have to sit the next game due to yellow-card accumulation. He's usually the fourth or fifth option in the midfield behind Yacine Adli (ankle), Danilo Cataldi, Rolando Mandragora and Nicolo Fagioli. Cher Ndour is also an option.