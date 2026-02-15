Amir Rrahmani Injury: Leaves early against Roma

Rrahmani had tackle (one won), two clearances and one interception before departing Sunday's clash with Roma at the 70th minute because of a potential muscular injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

Rrahmani stayed down after a long run to chase after Wesley, tackling the opponent in the box, and couldn't continue. He's poised to be examined ahead of Sunday's away game versus Atalanta. Juan Jesus will be back from suspension in the next round, while Mathias Olivera substituted for him in this one.