Amir Rrahmani Injury: Leaves Venezia tilt early

Rrahmani recorded four interceptions, six clearances and one block before subbing off in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Venezia due to a possible thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Rrahmani filled it up in the back and thwarted a few dangerous actions but couldn't finish the game due to some thigh discomfort. He'll be assessed during the break. Napoli will play their next game on March 30 versus Milan. Juan Jesus and Mathias Olivera are the next men up at the position.