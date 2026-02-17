Amir Rrahmani Injury: Sidelined long-term

Rrahmani has been diagnosed with a high-grade left biceps femoris lesion, Napoli announced.

Rrahmani sustained a severe injury and will return only for the final stretch of the season at best, as he's expected to miss two to three months, Corriere dello Sport relays. Napoli might consider a tactical change as they are down to three center-backs since Giovanni Di Lorenzo (knee/foot) will be out for a while as well, Alessandro Buongiorno, Juan Jesus and Sam Beukema.