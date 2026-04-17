Amir Rrahmani headshot

Amir Rrahmani Injury: Will return against Lazio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Rrahmani (thigh) is set to be available versus Lazio on Saturday, Il Mattino reported.

Rrahmani has completed his recovery process from his second serious injury of the season and will be an option after skipping seven matches. He might make a couple of cameos before challenging Juan Jesus, Sam Beukema and Mathias Olivera, who filled in while he was out. Rrahmani has contributed to one clean sheet in his last five showings, totaling six tackles (five won), five interceptions and nine clearances.

Amir Rrahmani
Napoli
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