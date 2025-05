Rrahmani assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Cagliari.

Rrahmani assisted Romelu Lukaku with his third assist of the season, which put Napoli 2-0 up in the game, which sealed the Serie A title. This was his fifth chance created in the last six matches when he has only created 11 all season.