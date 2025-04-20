Amir Rrahmani News: Commanding in Monza bout
Rrahmani won two of two tackles and had eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.
Rrahmani teamed up with Rafa Marin in this one and had a strong display as Monza attacked more than expected. He has logged three tackles (all won), seven interceptions, 32 clearances and four blocks in the last five fixtures, contributing to two clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now