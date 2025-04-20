Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Amir Rrahmani headshot

Amir Rrahmani News: Commanding in Monza bout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Rrahmani won two of two tackles and had eight clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Monza.

Rrahmani teamed up with Rafa Marin in this one and had a strong display as Monza attacked more than expected. He has logged three tackles (all won), seven interceptions, 32 clearances and four blocks in the last five fixtures, contributing to two clean sheets.

Amir Rrahmani
Napoli
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now