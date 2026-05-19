Amir Rrahmani News: Goal with clean sheet
Rrahmani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-0 win over Pisa.
Rrahmani registered his second goal of the season, heading in from a corner. He was rarely called into defensive action, with just two clearances, but dictated play from the back with a season-high 141 accurate passes in a comfortable outing for his side. Across his last four matches, he has accumulated six shots, two tackles, four interceptions, 13 clearances and two clean sheets.
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