Amir Rrahmani News: Option off bench Saturday

Rrahmani (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Lazio.

Rrahmani has been included in the squad after completing his recovery from his second serious injury of the season, with the coaching staff opting to ease him back via the bench following a seven-match absence rather than thrusting him straight into the starting lineup. The defender had been a key figure before his setback, contributing to two clean sheets in his last five showings while totaling six tackles, five interceptions and nine clearances, and a cameo appearance would mark an encouraging first step in his challenge to reclaim his place from Juan Jesus, Sam Beukema and Mathias Olivera. His return to the starting role is expected to follow in the coming fixtures as he builds back his match sharpness.