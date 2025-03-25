Amir Rrahmani News: Plays with Kosovo

Rrahmani (thigh) starred with Kosovo with no limitations in the Nations League games versus Iceland.

Rrahmani avoided relevant injuries after subbing off in the previous Serie A game as he stayed with his national team and logged full minutes without further issues. He'll be available and most likely start against Milan on Sunday. He has recorded six tackles (three won), six interceptions, 34 clearances and five blocks in his last five appearances, with no clean sheets.