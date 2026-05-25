Amir Rrahmani News: Steady outing in Udinese bout

Rrahmani had four clearances, two interceptions and one shot (one on target) and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Udinese.

Rrahmani turned in another solid shift and contributed to the third clean sheet in five rounds since returning from injury. He logged multiple clearances in his last seven outings, accumulating 25. He has featured just 24 times due to two separate severe physical problems, recording 24 tackles, 27 interceptions and 83 blocks and helping blank the opponents 11 times.