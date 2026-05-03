Amorim News: Works hard in Atalanta fixture

Amorim had one cross (one accurate), three interceptions and three clearances and created one scoring chance in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Atalanta.

Amorim was a big physical presence in the midfield in his third consecutive start, as he's getting more run at the expense of Ruslan Malinovskyi and Junior Messias lately with Genoa not having much on the line. He posted new season highs in the two defensive stats. He has created at least one chance in the last three contests, racking up four and posting four crosses, six tackles (three won) and four interceptions during that stretch.