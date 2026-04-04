Amos Pieper Injury: Forced off injured

Pieper was forced off in the second half of Saturday's clash against Leipzig due to an apparent injury, according to Kicker.

Pieper was forced off in the 49th minute of Saturday's clash against Leipzig due to an apparent injury after landing on his back following an aerial duel and will undergo further tests in the coming days to determine the severity of the issue. The center-back had just returned after missing the previous two months with a knee injury, and this potential setback is a significant blow, especially with multiple injuries already affecting the back line.