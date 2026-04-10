Amos Pieper Injury: Hopeful for Sunday

Pieper (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday's match against Koln, according to Marius Winklemann of Deich Stube.

Pieper is still recovering from injury but is now eyeing a return Sunday, with the defender optimistic he could play. This would be huge news after he appeared to return too early in the last match, potentially not missing more time. He is a starter when fit, so the club will hope he is ready for that spot, with Niklas Stark (undisclosed) as a potential replacement if he is fit.