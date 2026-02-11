Pieper remains a ways off from returning to the match squad, as he is not expected to resume full team training for at least two more weeks and will still need additional time to rebuild match fitness before being available for selection. The center-back had been a locked-in starter in central defense prior to going down, so his continued absence forces an adjustment along the backline. Julian Malatini has taken on an expanded role in recent matches under new coach Daniel Thioune and should continue to log significant minutes while Pieper works his way back.