Amos Pieper Injury: Still in rehab, won't train

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Pieper (knee) is still in rehabilitation and isn't expected to train this week, Sporting Director Peter Niemeyer said to the media, according to BILD. "Amos is still in rehabilitation and we probably won't see him at training this week."

Pieper still has ground to cover before rejoining full team training, as the defender remains in the rehab phase of his recovery from a knee injury that has already sidelined him for the last five matches. A return isn't imminent, with several more weeks likely on the shelf and no expectation of him getting back on the training pitch this week. That's a tough hit for Bremen, considering he's been a steady starter all season and depth along the back line is looking stretched, so until he's cleared, Marco Friedl and Niklas Stark are set to shoulder heavier minutes, while Abdoul-Karim Coulibaly (thigh) will also factor into the rotation once he's fully past his issue.

Amos Pieper
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
