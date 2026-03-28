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Amos Pieper Injury: Training individually Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Pieper is currently training individually and is expected to be gradually reintegrated into full team training soon , according to DeichStube.

Pieper has been sidelined for nine games with a knee injury, but is now making encouraging progress, training individually as he works towards a return to full team training. His expected reintegration into team sessions could make him a candidate for a squad role for the fixture against Leipzig on April 4. Prior to his injury, the defender had been one of the team's standout performers and an undisputed starter, and he will be looking to reclaim that spot once he is fit enough. However, his role upon return will ultimately depend on new head coach Daniel Thioune, who took charge after Pieper's injury and will need to assess him before deciding how to fit him into his plans.

Amos Pieper
Werder Bremen
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