Amos Pieper Injury: Will train partially Thursday

Pieper (undisclosed) will resume partial team training for the first time Thursday since being forced off against Leipzig, according to the club.

Pieper had only just returned from a two-month knee injury before going off in the 49th minute of the Leipzig clash after landing awkwardly from an aerial duel, making his return to the training pitch a cautiously encouraging sign. He won't yet back in full sessions, but the fact that he is on the pitch at all suggests the issue is not as serious as initially feared. Bremen will manage his workload carefully over the coming days with Sunday's clash against Koln on the horizon, though a return to the starting lineup by then may come too soon given the limited training time available.