Amos Pieper News: Brought off injured
Pieper was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt. He registered two tackles (zero won) and three clearances before exiting the match.
Pieper was brought off with a knock Saturday, but had a solid showing prior to the injury. The defender is a nice option in the backline, though he tends to be more of a depth option than anything else. Pieper's status is uncertain for a Sunday trip to Stuttgart.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now