Amos Pieper News: Brought off injured

Pieper was subbed off due to injury in the 65th minute of Saturday's 2-0 win versus Eintracht Frankfurt. He registered two tackles (zero won) and three clearances before exiting the match.

Pieper was brought off with a knock Saturday, but had a solid showing prior to the injury. The defender is a nice option in the backline, though he tends to be more of a depth option than anything else. Pieper's status is uncertain for a Sunday trip to Stuttgart.