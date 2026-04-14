Amos Pieper News: Heart of defensive effort

Pieper had one tackle (zero won), four clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to 1. FC Koln. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 90th minute.

Pieper led a 10-man Werder Bremen side Sunday with four clearances as they fell to FC Koln in a 3-1 home defeat. The central defender's appearance marks his second total and first 90-minute appearance since returning from a nine-match injury absence. IN two appearances (two starts) since returning, Pieper has made nine clearances and three blocks.