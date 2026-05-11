Amos Pieper News: Imperious defending in win

Pieper generated 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Hoffenheim.

Pieper led the 10-man Werder Bremen defensive effort Saturday with 10 clearances in a 1-0 defeat to Hoffenheim. Across his last five appearances (five starts), the central defender has averaged 5.4 clearances and 1.2 blocks per appearance while playing the full 90 minutes in each match. Pieper has now been named to the starting XI in six successive fixtures, following a seven-week injury absence during which he missed nine matches.