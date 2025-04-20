Amos Pieper News: Keeps clean sheet vs Bochum

Pieper registered one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Bochum.

Piper kept his second clean sheet of the season Saturday and played very well on that end of the pitch. He made a season-high 11 clearances, won one tackle, intercepted one pass and won six duels on the defensive end. He also put one shot on target -- his first of the season -- and created one chance in his full 90 minutes of action.