Amos Pieper News: Records eight clearances

Pieper registered two tackles (one won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Even without goal scoring and assist producing, both of which are not Pieper's main concerns anyway, he had an excellent April. The month saw him log 27 clearances, six tackles 9three won), five blocks and three interceptions in four appearances. For them, Werder Bremen's team maintained three clean sheets and conceded only one goal.