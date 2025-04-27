Fantasy Soccer
Amos Pieper

Amos Pieper News: Records eight clearances

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 5:35pm

Pieper registered two tackles (one won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 0-0 draw against FC St. Pauli.

Even without goal scoring and assist producing, both of which are not Pieper's main concerns anyway, he had an excellent April. The month saw him log 27 clearances, six tackles 9three won), five blocks and three interceptions in four appearances. For them, Werder Bremen's team maintained three clean sheets and conceded only one goal.

Amos Pieper
Werder Bremen
