Amos Pieper News: Returns to starting XI

Pieper (knee) is available for Saturday's clash against Leipzig and returns directly to the starting lineup, the club posted.

Pieper has been sidelined for nine games with a knee injury, making his return to the starting XI a significant moment for Bremen heading into a crucial fixture. The defender had been one of the team's standout performers before going down, and new head coach Daniel Thioune now gets his first look at one of the club's key pieces in a live match situation. Getting Pieper back and straight into the starting eleven is a major boost for Bremen as they push through the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.