Amos Pieper News: Returns to team training

Pieper is back with Werder Bremen after returning to training Tuesday, having missed the friendly against Auxerre due to illness, the club posted.

Pieper's return puts him back on track ahead of Saturday's German Cup match at Luneburger SK Hansa, giving the club timely clarity on his availability for that fixture. The 28-year-old defender's illness appears to have been a brief interruption rather than anything more serious given his quick return to full training. Pieper is expected to be in contention for selection this weekend now that he's back working with the group. His timing works out well as Werder finalize their preparations for the cup opener.