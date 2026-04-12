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Amos Pieper News: Starts in defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pieper (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Koln.

Pieper was hopeful for Sunday and will miss no more time, as the defender returns from an injury to make the starting XI. The defender has started in all 14 appearances this season while notching two clean sheets, likely to remain a starter to end the season.

Amos Pieper
Werder Bremen
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