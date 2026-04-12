Amos Pieper News: Starts in defense
Pieper (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Koln.
Pieper was hopeful for Sunday and will miss no more time, as the defender returns from an injury to make the starting XI. The defender has started in all 14 appearances this season while notching two clean sheets, likely to remain a starter to end the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amos Pieper See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Amos Pieper See More