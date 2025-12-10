Khalaili struck after just five minutes, cutting in from the right and sending a left-footed shot from outside the box into the bottom right corner on the opener after a Rob Schoofs' pass. He remained Union's main danger, missing narrowly from a similar angle in the 65th minute and repeatedly attacking the channel behind Marseille's left side. He pulled it back to give comeback hopes to the Belgians with another right side run and low finish to the far corner, setting up a tense finale from the 71st minute. His brace framed Union's performance and very nearly yielded a point as he also contributed to season highs eight crosses and three chances created in that clash.