Anan Khalaili News: Signs with Crystal Palace

Khalaili signed a long term contract with Crystal Palace through 2031, joining from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, according to the club. Chairman Steve Parish said "We are very excited to have completed this signing and we are delighted that Anan has chosen to continue his journey with Crystal Palace."

Khalaili scored three goals in the Champions League while helping Union SG win their first top flight title in 90 years, later adding a Belgian Cup last season, having come through Maccabi Haifa's ranks with 52 appearances and 15 goals, including a decisive strike in the 2023 Israel Super Cup. The 21 year old, capable of playing at full back or winger, has earned 16 caps for Israel, and now begins the next chapter of his career in the Premier League.