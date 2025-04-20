Anass Zaroury News: Another assist against Brest

Zaroury assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (three accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Brest.

Zaroury's 2024-25 season began with an assist against Brest on Aug. 25. In between then and Sunday, he had not logged another assist for 22 appearances. It took another game against Brest for Zaroury to log another assist, giving him multiple for the category this season.