Anass Zaroury

Anass Zaroury News: Late flurry of crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Zaroury came off the bench in Lens' 2-0 loss Sunday to Strasbourg, whipping up eight crosses in four minutes of action.

None of Zaroury's crosses were accurate, and his effort was part of a larger one from Lens to try and get something out of the match. Zaroury should have a bigger role next Sunday against a Nantes side that has struggled to defend, giving up 39 goals in league play.

Anass Zaroury
Lens
