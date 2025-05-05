Anass Zaroury News: Scores winner off bench

Zaroury scored a goal off two shots (one on target) after coming off the bench during Sunday's 2-1 win over Lyon.

Zaroury was brought as part of a triple substitution midway through the second frame and ended up as an unlikely hero for Lens, opening his scoring account for the season in style. In the 85th minute, the attacker bagged the game-winner with a spectacular long-range finish that went into the top corner. A started in each of the previous three games, Zaroury will hope this will help him get back to the starting XI.