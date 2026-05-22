Anass Zaroury News: Signs permanently until 2029

Zaroury has joined Panathinaikos on a permanent basis until 2029, bringing a definitive end to his time at Lens, according to the club.

Zaroury had spent the season on loan at Panathinaikos after the Greek club exercised their purchase option following his loan spell, having previously made 28 appearances for Lens across the 2024/25 campaign, contributing two goals and two assists. The versatile offensive player will now look to establish himself as a key figure at Panathinaikos on a long-term basis after the club committed to him with a three-year deal.