Anass Zaroury News: Struggles on wing

Zaroury scored and assisted twice off the left wing in 28 appearances (16 starts.)

Zaroury finished with four goal contributions, three of which came in the final five matches. It was a season to forget for the winger, who really failed to get much done at any point. The entire attack struggled and Zaroury was a big part of that. His role also dwindled in the back half of the season, a concerning sign for his minutes next season.