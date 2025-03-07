Fantasy Soccer
Anatolii Trubin News: Four saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Trubin made four saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Barcelona.

Trubin made four saves Wednesday but was beaten from a shot just outside of the box as Benfica fell 1-0 to Barcelona. Benfica's first-choice keeper has had a strong campaign, allowing just 16 goals over11 appearances (11 starts) and recording dour clean sheets. Trubin should get the call once more when Benfica aim to flip the script Wednesday when they travel to take-on Barcelona in Leg 2 of this Round-of-16 matchup.

