Anatolii Trubin News: Makes four saves to qualify
Trubin made four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Monaco.
Trubin had a difficult outing, conceding three goals but helped his team qualify by making four saves to secure the draw against Monaco. The goalie has made 36 saves in 10 appearances this season in the Champions League, being one of the main reasons Benfica progressed. He will look to maintain that form in the next round.
