Anatolii Trubin headshot

Anatolii Trubin News: Makes four saves to qualify

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Trubin made four saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Monaco.

Trubin had a difficult outing, conceding three goals but helped his team qualify by making four saves to secure the draw against Monaco. The goalie has made 36 saves in 10 appearances this season in the Champions League, being one of the main reasons Benfica progressed. He will look to maintain that form in the next round.

Anatolii Trubin
Benfica
More Stats & News
