Anatolii Trubin headshot

Anatolii Trubin News: Tallies six saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Trubin had six saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

Trubin limited the opponents to one goal, failing to stop only Vinicius Junior's quality shot in the second half of Tuesday's match. The goalkeeper recorded his second-most saves in nine games played during the current Champions League campaign. After notching a miraculous goal in the league phase clash against the Merengues and standing out again in the first play-off leg, Trubin will be a player to watch in the decisive matchup, although he can hardly be relied on for a clean sheet.

Anatolii Trubin
Benfica
